AEW star Dustin Rhodes issues a statement after being told to retire

AEW legend and former champion Dustin Rhodes recently underwent a major surgical procedure. The Natural has now responded to a fan suggesting that he should hang up his boots. Dustin Rhodes won his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling last month at All In : Texas, prevailing in a four-way bout for the vacant TNT Championship. His reign did not last very long, unfortunately, as he lost the belt in his second defense against Kyle Fletcher, who dethroned the veteran in an extremely violent Texas Death Match on the July 31 edition of AEW Collision. The Protostar, who had literally stabbed Dustin's knee with a screwdriver during their matchup, attacked the former Goldust with a steel chair after the bout. Rhodes later announced that he would have to undergo double replacement surgery on his knees in August. Recently, the 56-year-old shared a health update seemingly after the successful completion of the procedure. A fan of Rhodes' recently took to X/Twitter to suggest that the former WWE superstar should retire and &quot;go out on top&quot;. Dustin replied by stating that he has no intentions of calling it a day in the squared circle anytime soon, and also indicated that he will likely finish his career in All Elite Wrestling. &quot;H*** nah. I am in love with this business. As of right now, i have 2 yrs and 4 months left. AND D*** GLAD AND PROUD OF @[All Elite Wrestling] and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe [laugh emoji] Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent [hushing emoji] - #IStandFirmWithAEW AND @TonyKhan,&quot; wrote Dustin. Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet HERE.It remains to be seen when Dustin Rhodes will be cleared for active competition again. Dustin Rhodes' major announcement regarding an AEW tag teamDays before his double replacement surgery, Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to hype up a special wrestling event organized by his institution, the Rhodes Wrestling Association, called 80's Fever. The Bizarre One also revealed that the show will feature a tag team bout pitting Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes against The Outrunners, one of AEW's most popular duos right now. Official poster for 80s Fever [Image Credits: Dustin Rhodes' X profile]The Youngest Men Alive recently competed in the latest World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, but were unfortunately knocked out by The Young Bucks in the quarter final stage.