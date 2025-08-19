  • home icon
AEW star Dustin Rhodes officially announces popular tag team's debut

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 19, 2025 04:59 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a former AEW TNT Champion
Dustin Rhodes is a former AEW TNT Champion [Image Credits : Rhodes' X profile]

AEW and WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes is promoting an upcoming wrestling event which he seems to have a hand in organizing. The Artist formerly known as Goldust recently announced that a fan-favorite tag team, The Outrunners, will be featured on the show in question.

Dustin Rhodes had quite an eventful July this year, winning the TNT Championship in a four-way match at All In : Texas, defending it successfully against Lee Moriarty and then finally dropping the strap to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight to close out the month. After suffering a vicious post-match ambush at the hands of The Protostar, The Natural revealed that he would need time off, as well as replacement surgery for his knees.

Days before going under the knife, Dustin has taken to X/Twitter to promote 80's Fever, a special wrestling event hosted by his organization, the Rhodes Wrestling Association. The show will be held on September 21 in Leander, Texas. The post also revealed that AEW tag team The Outrunners will be in action at the event against Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes.

"Here we go!!!!! 80's theme with prizes. Dress in your best 80's clothes for this awesome @RRhodesWrestlin show 80's Fever, September 21st. #AEW's #TheOutrunners are coming to #RWA for an unforgettable night as they will face #TheRhodesBrothers Wyatt and Wayne! You def wanna be a part of this show in #LeanderTx at the Bullpen." - wrote Dustin.
Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd have experienced a huge surge in popularity over the past several months. The duo battled The Young Bucks in the quarterfinals of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament last month, but unfortunately failed to advance to the next stage.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes provides a health update

Dustin Rhodes has been on the mend since his knees were wounded by Kyle Fletcher, who attacked the veteran with a screwdriver and later with a steel chair to put him out of commission. The Bizarre One took to X/Twitter last week to share an update on his condition, writing:

"Pre Op work being done on my knees today. Iovera shots in the nerves hurts like a b**ch. But now my knees feel no pain at the moment. Can't wait for August 21st to get here. Tired of this pain. Plus the hole in my leg is almost healed thank God," he wrote.
Check out Dustin's tweet HERE.

It remains to be seen when Rhodes will be back on AEW programming.

