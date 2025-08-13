"Tired of this pain" - AEW star Dustin Rhodes issues heartbreaking statement on his condition

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:04 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has given an update on his current condition as he is going to undergo surgery in the next few days. He wrestled his last match against Kyle Fletcher a few days ago. The Protostar emerged victorious and won the TNT Championship from him.

Turns out, The Natural was injured ahead of the match. He is scheduled to undergo double knee surgery on August 21. Despite knowing his condition, Rhodes entered the squared circle and gave a stellar performance against Kyle Fletcher.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter and wrote that he has started receiving pre-surgery treatment on his knees. He described his pain in the heartbreaking tweet.

"Pre Op work being done on my knees today. Iovera shots in the nerves hurts like a b**ch. But now my knees feel no pain at the moment. Can't wait for August 21st to get here. Tired of this pain. Plus the hole in my leg is almost healed thank God," he wrote.
You can check out the uncensored and graphic tweet here.

Dustin Rhodes discusses retirement

The former TNT Champion is 56 years old and can still square off with some of the best talent AEW has to offer.

While speaking on X, Dustin Rhodes claimed that he is nearing his retirement, but still has some gas left in the tank.

"My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest s**t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET! Gotta get the world title as that should be every pro wrestlers goal," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see what is next for the Natural when he returns to AEW.

Edited by Angana Roy
