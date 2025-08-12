  • home icon
  Huge backstage details on Dustin Rhodes' devastating knee injury in AEW - Reports

Huge backstage details on Dustin Rhodes' devastating knee injury in AEW - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 12, 2025 12:22 GMT
Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes is a former TNT Champion (Image source: Dustin on X)

A new report has provided backstage details on AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes' recent knee injury. The report also revealed the reason behind The Natural's last match being violent.

Dustin Rhodes lost his TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher on AEW Collision nearly two weeks ago in a violent Chicago Street Fight. Fletcher also stabbed The Natural's knee with a screwdriver in the brutal bout. Following his title loss, Dustin has been out of action due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, a new update on the veteran's injury and upcoming surgery has surfaced.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dustin's knees were already in bad shape before the Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher. Rhodes went all out in the hard-hitting contest on Collision, knowing that it would be his last match before surgery.

It was also reported that Dustin will undergo a double knee replacement surgery on August 21, when AEW will be in the UK for Forbidden Door 2025. The report added that Tony Khan will have to come up with a plan for the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team titles, which are currently held by Rhodes and his partners.

The 56-year-old legend is expected to be out of action for an uncertain period of time.

Dustin Rhodes refused to step back from in-ring action despite injury

Before his surgery, Dustin Rhodes was asked by a fan on X whether he would return to in-ring action following the procedure. In response, The Natural confirmed that he will return to the squared circle, as he still has plenty to prove.

"Nope! Its b***s to the walls once ready. Can't keep the eldest Rhodes down. Looking forward to filming my recovery with @coachjimmyhouse! First month will be the worst. Im here for it, because the last of his kind still got plenty to prove to myself and YALL," Dustin wrote.
Fans will have to wait and see when the 56-year-old legend will be back in action after surgery.

