Dustin Rhodes officially replaced by major AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 30, 2025 02:44 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW [photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Following his indefinite hiatus from AEW, Dustin Rhodes has now been officially replaced by a major star. This could lead to a major impact in several title scenes.

Earlier this month, The Natural revealed that he would be needing double knee replacement surgery. He has already had the procedure, but there is no timeline for his recovery. It looks like he'll be out indefinitely.

Tonight, on ROH Death Before Dishonor, the promotion is settling the title scene left behind due to Dustin Rhodes' injury. The Tag Team Championship and Six-Man Tag Titles that the veteran once held are up for grabs tonight, with his faction mates looking to make sure they hold onto these.

One of the titles has already been dropped as Sammy Guevara and the Sons of Texas lost the Six-Man Tag Titles to Shane Taylor Productions. The second of the titles, the ROH Tag Team Championship, was settled with Guevara teaming up with a mystery partner to take on The Outrunners.

Many believed that his partner could be one of the Von Erichs, but to everyone's surprise, it turned out to be Rush. This was an unexpected replacement for Dustin Rhodes.

The duo worked well together and were able to hold their own against a more experienced duo in The Outrunners. In the end, they were able to score the win after both Rush and Sammy Guevara connected with their finishers.

This was a surprising move as it seemed that the Spanish God had suddenly aligned with La Faccion Ingobernable. The Von Erichs came out to confront their faction mate after it seemed as if he had turned on the Sons of Texas. Guevara tried to calm them down and reassure them that it was all part of his plan.

This plan ultimately involved him turning his back on them and officially joining LFI. The luchador faction, along with Guevara, blindsided the second-generation stars and walked away with the ROH Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen how Dustin Rhodes will react to this, given that he took a chance in trusting Sammy Guevara and adding him to the Sons of Texas.

Enzo Curabo

Edited by Angana Roy
