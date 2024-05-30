AEW star breaks down talking about Triple H and Vince McMahon: "The two of them were solely responsible"

An AEW star got emotional while talking about Triple H and Vince McMahon in a recent interview. The star in question is Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy has had a storied career in pro wrestling spanning over four decades. He has performed for numerous companies, including WWE. Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer. During his stints in the global juggernaut, Flair worked closely with ex-CEO Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Flair was a special guest on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast. While talking about WWE's Chief Content Officer and Vince McMahon, the AEW star couldn't hold back his tears. The legend credited The Game and McMahon for his success in WWE following his WCW exit.

"If Hunter and Vince hadn't brought me back — and I was never supposed to wrestle, but that was not part of the deal — the two of them were solely responsible for everything I've accomplished later in my life. Vince and Hunter did it all (...) I didn't have any confidence at all (...) I'll never ever be able to thank Hunter and Vince." [From 43:40 to 44:58]

Dutch Mantell jokingly challenged AEW's Ric Flair for a last match

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell issued a challenge to AEW star Ric Flair. However, the challenge came with a unique stipulation.

"I'll challenge Ric Flair to a match. My last match too by the way. This will be Flair's last match. It's called First Man Standing. We'll just two chairs and [sic] put it in the ring and the first man to his feet wins. I'll just need a TV so I can watch Netflix and all that. Just get Ric a case of beer so he can sit there and knock that down. Both of us will see if we can get up, move around, and just get out of the ring. So, that's my challenge to Ric Flair," Mantell said.

The Nature Boy is 75, but he recently got physical inside the squared circle during Sting's final match at Revolution 2024. Flair wrestled his last bout in July 2022 under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

