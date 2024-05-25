Ex-WWE name challenges Ric Flair to a final farewell match with a unique stipulation (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently fired shots at wrestling legend Ric Flair. The two veterans have been in a feud on social media over the last few months.

Ric Flair is possibly one of the greatest wrestlers to step foot in the ring. The Nature Boy is a WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion. In a career spanning over four decades, the legendary star has worked for several promotions dating back to the territory days. His legacy is possibly one of the greatest in the world of professional wrestling.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell laid out a challenge for The Nature Boy. He claimed they would be in a bout dubbed the 'First Man Standing' match where they'll see which of the veterans can get to their feet first. The veteran joked that he would get a TV in the ring and Flair could possibly knock down a few cans of beer.

"I'll challenge Ric Flair to a match. My last match too by the way. This will be Flair's last match. It's called First Man Standing. We'll just two chairs and put it in the ring and the first man to his feet wins. I'll just need a TV so I can watch Netflix and all that. Just get Ric a case of beer so he can sit there and knock that down. Both of us will see if we can get up, move around and just get out of the ring. So, that's my challenge to Ric Flair." [From 58:21 onwards]

Mantell comments came after the 16-time World Champion taunted him on social media once again in a recent tweet.

It will be interesting to see if WWE Hall of Famer Flair has some response to this witty and hilarious challenge laid out by Dutch Mantell.

