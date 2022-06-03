AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. posts emotional message describing his last moments with his late mother

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. revealed his last moments with his mother, regretting that he didn't spend more time a couple of weeks before her death.

Melanie Pillman was 56 years old at the time of her demise. The Varsity Blonds member expressed gratitude to his mother on Twitter for bringing him into the world and being his number one fan.

On Instagram, Pillman went into more detail. He said that his relationship with his mother was strained, but he and his sister have been working to mend that relationship recently. While the cause of death was not revealed, Pillman hinted that her "lifestyle choices" had caught up with her.

Pillman then revealed his last moments with her, writing:

"A couple weeks ago she had been tuning into my twitch stream when she told me in chat that she was coming over to Linda’s house to drop off some trading cards. I didn’t see it in chat so I was annoyed at her for showing up un-announced. I met her outside and accepted the gift and gave her a hug and she went on her way. I truly regret not sitting down with her for a little bit or going to grab lunch with her. I regret being upset with her simply because she wanted to see her son. She actually looked really healthy and sober. That was the last time I saw her."

The AEW star regretted not spending enough time with his mother towards the end and wished he had. One can only imagine the turmoil any individual would feel if their last moments with a parent before their demise weren't the best.

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr.'s father lost his life in 1997

For those unaware, the AEW star's father, Brian Pillman, is considered a legend in professional wrestling. Dubbed "The Loose Cannon," he created a persona in the wrestling business, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

He was one of the most famous stars of WCW, being a high-flyer in the ring. However, an accident shattered his ankle, resulting in his limited ability inside the ring. When he arrived in WWE in 1996, Pillman participated in infamous feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldust. He was also a large part of the second incarnation of The Hart Foundation.

Pillman died in 1997 of a heart attack at 35 while staying at a hotel. He left behind a legacy that several wrestlers have tried to emulate. Hopefully, his son, AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. will probably try and live up to that same legacy in the years to come.

Sportskeeda community sends their heartfelt condolences to the Pillman family.

