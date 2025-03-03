AEW star Britt Baker sends a two-word message to Jade Cargill following her WWE return

AEW star Britt Baker has reacted to Jade Cargill's WWE comeback. After a three-month hiatus, the latter returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 and shocked everyone by attacking Naomi and turning heel. Naomi took her place as Bianca Belair's tag team partner.

After the attack on The Glow, she shared a vignette on Instagram explaining the reasons behind her actions. She claimed she was back to take back what belonged to her and was done playing by the rules. She also threatened to put the entire women's division on notice.

"...You don't have to like me but you will respect me. I'm here because I've earned it. Every scar, every loss, every step... I will not strike myself for anyone. Don't mistake my grace for weakness. I've played by the rules long enough, now it's time for mine... I am one of one, I am that b***h."

Cargill's post on Instagram caught the attention of AEW star Britt Baker and the latter reacted to it with a two-word message. Check out the screenshot below:

Britt Baker's comment on Jade Cargill's post [Source: Jade's IG post]

Ricky Saints helped Jade Cargill to make the vignette

Jade Cargill and Ricky Saints are close friends. They are both products of AEW and used to work in Tony Khan's pro wrestling promotion before they joined the Triple H-led company. In her post, Cargill credited Saints for helping her direct the 2:11 video clip.

Cargill arrived in WWE way before Ricky Staints. The female star was the first signee under TKO Group holdings, joining the world's largest sports entertainment company in September 2023.

The erstwhile Ricky Starks recently joined WWE. He was released last month after being sidelined in AEW for around a year. Ricky wasted no time joining WWE and is now under Shawn Michaels' guidance in NXT.

