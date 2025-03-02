Jade Cargill explains why she attacked Naomi; puts women’s division on notice

Jade Cargill brought buzz to the WWE Universe with her long-awaited return at Elimination Chamber. Rumors and speculation have surrounded Cargill since going on hiatus, but The Storm is back after 100 days away, and she just held nothing back when revealing why she did what she did.

Ad

Big Money Jade turned on Naomi during the Women's Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Jade attacked the woman who replaced her in the tag team with Bianca Belair. The EST was forced to watch from her pod as Cargill destroyed The Glow to knock her out of the Women's Chamber Match. The Storm has released an impressive vignette as a follow-up, and a close friend helped her make the video: Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW.

Ad

Trending

Cargill took to her X (fka Twitter) account today and put the entire women's decision on notice with a spectacular explanation for what happened in Toronto. She credited Saints for video direction, while Robert Peak Films was credited for filming the 2:11 vignette. The inaugural AEW TBS Champion ended the promo by declaring herself one of one.

"There are wolves in the shape of women all around me. I can see the way they look into my eyes. I am not them, and they are not me... and I weather every storm that was meant to break me. You can't help but to talk about me. I saw the look in your eyes as soon as I walked in the door, mapping out how to send me to my demise. My presence makes you question yourself. I've let others block my destiny for legacy, people hiding their insecurities behind big smiles and hugs, trying to knock me for simply being me," Cargill said.

Ad

Jade Cargill continued:

"Looking like God carved me out of marble, they wanted me to hide that I'm blessed. They demanded proof I belong, as if my scars weren't enough. Losing my mother while being a mother, carrying the weight of it all while still thriving. You don't have to like me but you will respect me. I'm here because I've earned it. Every scar, every loss, every step... I will not strike myself for anyone. Don't mistake my grace for weakness. I've played by the rules long enough, now it's time for mine... I am one of one, I am that b***h," Cargill added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi is expected to take place soon, potentially also Jade vs. Bianca. Cargill has not wrestled since RAW on November 11, where she and Belair retained the titles over current Women's tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Jade Cargill expected for WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW will feature major happenings for the women's division. The fallout from Elimination Chamber will be featured in a big stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Bianca Belair will be on RAW to celebrate her Women's Elimination Chamber win, which was bittersweet as Naomi was taken out by the returning Jade Cargill. Belair will be there to see the finish to IYO SKY vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as she will face the winner at WrestleMania 41.

WWE has not announced Jade Cargill for a return match or any segment as of now. However, she is likely to appear with the Bianca-Naomi situation set to explode ahead of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.