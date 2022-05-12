"They get frustrated when they have to wait for it" - AEW star Brody King responds to criticism of House of Black

House of Black member Brody King recently responded to criticism directed at his stable's segment on Dynamite last week.

The storyline involving Malakai Black's faction and the Varsity Blonds has been brewing for weeks now. After Malakai attacked Julia Hart, she started showing signs of turning to the dark side. Last Wednesday, things came to a head on as the heel stable cornered Julia and persuaded her to turn on her team.

However, Julia failed to commit to the dark side. Amidst all this, the Death Triangle entered the scene to drive Malakai Black away. The angle effectively extended the storyline of House of Black, much to the dismay of fans and critics.

Brody King disagrees with the criticism, judging by his comments. He recently spoke with Innes McVey of Inside the Ropes, where he explained the logic behind prolonging the story in AEW.

“I feel like the fans want instant gratification at all times and then they get frustrated when they have to wait for it. But once it all pans out and you finally see the finished product and why these things are happening, then they go ‘oh!’. Then they get to see these call-backs and all these little Easter eggs and hints they were given along the way." (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

While it remains to be seen how the story progresses, Brody King seems to think that fans are in for a treat in the end.

AEW star Brody King has expressed a desire to fight former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Forbidden Door

With the Forbidden Door event just around the corner, Brody King has also chipped in to name his dream opponent to face from NJPW.

Since the announcement of the AEW-NJPW collaborative event, many wrestlers have named their dream opponents from the Japanese roster. Recently, Adam Cole also challenged Kazuchika Okada to a potential matchup.

Brody King isn't one to let himself be left out, as he named Shingo Takagi as a dream match for the upcoming show.

"I don’t know about Forbidden Door but a dream match I have is definitely against Shingo Takagi.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While the supershow is planned to pit the best stars from both AEW and NJPW rosters against each other, there has been no concrete update about the matches at Forbidden Door. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens on June 26 at the event.

