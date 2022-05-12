AEW star Brody King wants to fight former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Forbidden Door

House of Black member Brody King appears to be excited about the prospective fights at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. He recently named Shingo Takagi as a dream match for the upcoming show.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door was announced earlier this year as the first collaborative supershow for Tony Khan's company with NJPW. The pay-per-view will pit the best performers from both rosters against each other on June 26. Several stars have expressed interest in participating in the highly-anticipated event.

Brody King has also spoken about his aspirations for the supershow. In a session with Innes McVey of Inside the Ropes, the 35-year-old proposed a match against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi.

“I was very excited. I think that it’s awesome, and I feel like it’s an exciting time to be a wrestler and to be a fan. There are so many things and so many matches that can happen now that you never thought were possible before. So many people are working together to put wrestling in such a better place than it was before. I feel like it’s just overall very exciting. I don’t know about Forbidden Door but a dream match I have is definitely against Shingo Takagi.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

So far, no match-ups have been announced for the Forbidden Door event. Thus, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Brody gets his wish in the future.

AEW star Brody King recently talked about his love for ROH

Brody King has also been a part of ROH in the past, which he remembers fondly. He was associated with the promotion for nearly three years between 2019 and 2021.

While Body's journey in AEW is still in its initial stages, the House of Black member has taken down formidable opposing teams in ROH like The Briscoes and The Kingdom. He also challenged for the ROH World Championship, although the star was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Despite the ups and downs of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Brody King recently expressed his admiration for ROH in an interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast:

"Yeah I think it's more the latter [leaving ROH in the past] and, you know, if something happened and there was a storyline there, and I was asked to be part of, I would love to go back. I really enjoyed my time at Ring of Honor." (0:29-0:39)

So far, Brody King has been doing his job perfectly as Malakai Black's stablemate. Only time will tell how the House of Black and Brody will progress in the coming weeks.

