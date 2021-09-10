AEW star Bryan Danielson considered departing WWE in 2018 – Reports 

As per a recent report, AEW star Bryan Danielson considered departing WWE long before it transpired in 2021. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Danielson was willing to depart WWE in 2018 after his previous contract expired.

The latest AEW signee was keen to work with NJPW, among other promotions, and had even been in touch with them. Plus, Danielson had the thought process of making good money despite not working for WWE.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

Meltzer also highlighted that Danielson was good friends with Cody Rhodes and possibly was aware of AEW coming into existence. However, Danielson eventually kept his desire to the side and, instead, signed another extension with WWE, which was a difficult decision for him to make.

Danielson eventually departed WWE in May 2021 and debuted for AEW at All Out, where he interrupted the show-closing promo by The Elite. Fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that the WrestleMania 37 headliner is now in the competing promotion.

Bryan Danielson could be on a collision course with AEW Champion Kenny Omega

Danielson made his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday night, where he confronted AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Danielson claimed that Omega wasn't on his level and demanded a match with him.

The former WWE star then locked in the LaBelle lock on Omega, but was quickly taken down by The Elite. Things turned chaotic when Christian Cage, Kazarian, and Jurassic Express came to the rescue of Danielson.

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, Danielson vs. Omega is guaranteed to go down soon and has all the potential to be a classic.

Do you think Bryan Danielson should have departed WWE in 2018? Do you think Danielson is the right choice to dethrone Kenny Omega as the AEW Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

