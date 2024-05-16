AEW star Bryan Danielson gives huge update on wife Brie Garcia's wrestling future

AEW star and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently addressed the possibility of Brie Garcia's (FKA Brie Bella) return to the squared circle.

Brie Garcia along with her sister Nikki Garcia, were known as The Bella Twins in the WWE. Both women are former multiple-time Divas Champions and were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Brie Bella's last wrestling match was in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022; however, she left the WWE along with her sister Nikki in 2023.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson claimed that Brie would return to the ring but it would likely be a one-off appearance.

"I think Brie would love to get in the ring like one or two more times, or maybe more, but never on like a weekly thing, you know? Never more than just a one-off here or there," [H/T: WrestlingInc]

AEW CEO Tony Khan has respect for Nikki and Brie Garcia

Tony Khan always looks to sign the best talent for All Elite Wrestling. The All Elite CEO recently addressed the potential arrival of The Bella Twins to AEW.

Nikki Garcia recently revealed that she had the urge to join the Jacksonville-based promotion after seeing the debut of Mercedes Mone at Big Business. Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan stated that he would like to welcome Nikki to AEW. Khan also stated that he has a lot of respect for the duo.

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come in to AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie, they're like family to us because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family, and that makes Brie and Nicole part of the family. So... I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here, any time," Tony Khan said.

Bryan Danielson is set to retire soon from full-time competition. It will be interesting to see if Brie Garcia decides to join the All Elite company before The American Dragon hangs up his boots for good.