Tony Khan says he would welcome former Divas Champion to AEW following her recent comments

AEW has signed several former WWE Superstars since launching in 2019, including Chris Jericho, Vickie Guerrero, The Hardys, Saraya, and Adam Copeland, among many others. A certain polarizing former Divas Champion recently expressed interest in becoming All Elite, and now Tony Khan has responded to her comments.

Nikki Garcia (fka Nikki Bella) and her twin sister Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella) spent almost 16 years with the Stamford-based company and became household names. The Bella Twins are WWE Hall of Famers. They were inducted in 2021. Brie held the Divas Championship once, for 70 recognized days, while Nikki held the title twice. Her first reign ended in 5 days, while her second reign was the longest in company history at 300.

Nikki made viral comments on potentially joining AEW this week, revealing that she almost called Tony Khan after seeing Mercedes Moné debut. The AEW & ROH owner spoke to the Battleground Podcast today and was asked if he would entertain a phone call from Nikki if she wanted a job.

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come in to AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie, they're like family to us because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family, and that makes Brie and Nicole part of the family. So... I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here, any time," Tony Khan said.

Khan continued and said Nikki's comments meant the world to him.

"That was so great to hear, it means the world, and I just like both of them so much. I think they're really, really cool, and really, really great stars that would add a lot to AEW if they ever wanted to come," Tony Khan said. [From 06:53 to 07:35]

Check out the video below:

Nikki and Brie both worked the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, but Nikki's last singles match before that came on November 10, 2018, at a non-televised live event where she unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. Brie's last match besides The Rumble came on October 8, 2018, as The Bella Twins teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad on RAW.

AEW Dynamite Control Center video and updated line-up for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will present the Dynasty go-home edition of Dynamite tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dynamite will feature the final build before Sunday's inaugural Dynasty Pay-Per-View. The Control Center video with Tony Schiavone was just released today, as seen below.

There will be no Rampage tapings tonight as a special live episode will air on Saturday along with the special 4/20 edition of Collision. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Mercedes Moné will speak

Samoa Joe will discuss World Championship defense against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty

Swerve Strickland will discuss Dynasty title shot from Samoa Joe

Taz to broker a meeting between HOOK and Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley returns as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Daniel Garcia.

