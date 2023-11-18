The Bella Twins reveal real reason for WWE departure

The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, have revealed the real reason as to why they are no longer with WWE.

Nikki and Brie Bella have established a loyal fanbase over the years and had tremendous careers as superstars. The sisters have also found success in reality television, and have a new series called Twin Love launching on Amazon Prime today.

In a new interview with People, The Bella Twins provided more details about their departure from the company. Brie Bella explained that they no longer felt "energetically aligned" with the promotion.

"We got to a point where we just didn't feel energetically aligned anymore with the WWE," said Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella added that they knew it was time to leave without having to say a word to each other. She admitted that the sisters do get upset sometimes that they are not a part of WWE's women's division anymore.

“There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, ‘You know what? We're all not seeing eye to eye anymore. We didn't even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it. We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE, but it's been amazing to be in meetings or have these opportunities and be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, ‘Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?’ We’re in this place of reclaiming our power and making our own decisions and not having to ask permission. It's crazy to feel that at 39," said Nikki Bella. [H/T: People]

Former WWE stars The Bella Twins on changing their name

The Bella Twins recently explained why they changed their name to The Garcia Twins following their exit from WWE.

In an interview on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, The Bella Twins noted that it was difficult to let go of the name they created together. The twins revealed that they worked with a life coach to get past losing the identities they had created.

So we had to work with a life coach literally with this, cause like it’s an identity thing not only to the world but like to who you are. We have this incredible Bella Army, an insane fandom worldwide. The relationship with them became so intimate and strong, and a lot of inspiration and motivation. So for us, we even thought about them, 'How are they gonna feel that they can’t be called the Bella army anymore?' It took us a year to really talk about that. We were losing our identities."

The Bella Twins had great careers as superstars but are now focused on projects outside of the company. Only time will tell if they will make any more appearances in the world of professional wrestling.

