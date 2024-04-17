Chris Jericho must turn heel on WWE veteran and top AEW star on Dynamite this week

Chris Jericho has been a face for some time now and has been joining forces with several popular stars on the roster. Could he finally snap and turn heel on a certain top star? This would be Hook.

Jericho turned face after he was attacked by the Don Callis Family a few months ago. He has joined forces with several roster members, including Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara, to face the heel faction head-on.

Now, he is aligned with Hook, but the two have not been on the same page and have had misunderstandings during their matches.

Chris Jericho is set to have a segment with Hook and Taz on Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho enlisted the help of Hook's father, Taz, to sort out things with the second-generation wrestler. This week, the trio will have a segment to sort out all misunderstandings, which could be the start of a heel turn from The Ocho.

He has had a list of heel turns on his resumé, so this would not be uncharacteristic of the icon. This could get on his nerves because the FTW Champion has not been committed to following him completely.

The duo has not been on the same page with their "new problem"

Jeri-Hook has been dealing with the problem of Shane Taylor Promotions, and they have not been on the same page in addressing this.

After suffering from an attack from the heel faction and their new member, Anthony Ogogo, they enlisted the help of Katsuyori Shibata for a six-man tag match.

However, during the match, Hook and Jericho got into an argument, and they took their eyes off what was happening in the ring as Shibata was blindsided and pinned by their opponents.

Ricky Starks wants Hook to stay away from Chris Jericho

Former ally of the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil Ricky Starks recently wished to advise him about his current predicament.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Absolute star praised Hook, as he was also a fan of his.

He then mentioned how Hook had Taz as his father, who could mentor him. Thus, the FTW Champion should instead reject Chris Jericho's offer of a partnership and align with his father or Starks.

“Hook’s the man, ain’t he? Hook’s really cool. I don’t know if Hook needs someone to take him under his wing. Don’t forget his father is Taz. So, if I were Hook, I would politely decline [Chris] Jericho’s offer and go talk to his dad or me.” [7:12 - 7:29]

At this point, anything is a possibility. If history serves as a reminder, people usually don't change, and there is a real chance for Chris Jericho to return to being a heel.

