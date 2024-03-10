Hook forms a new alliance with WWE legend in AEW

FTW Champion Hook joined forces with a former multi-time WWE world champion and veteran after he saved him from an assault on the most recent episode of Collision.

The WWE legend in question is Chris Jericho. The Ocho made his Collision return on the most recent episode after months. He last competed on the Saturday show back in September 2023, where he teamed up with Kenny Omega to defeat Gates of Agony in a tag bout.

Jericho competed against the CMLL star, Titan on this week's episode of Collision. After The Ocho secured a win, Gates of Agony showed up and launched an assault on him. Thankfully, FTW Champion Hook came out to save the day and seemingly formed an unlikely alliance with Jericho.

Expand Tweet

Hook has been rising in the ranks lately and is destined to become a bigger star. Following their confrontation, a tag team match between the team of Chris Jericho and Hook and The Gates of Agony has been made official for 'Dynamite Big Business' this upcoming Wednesday.

Only time will tell how far the new alliance between the former WWE world champion as well as Hook goes.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Are you excited about the new alliance between Jericho and Hook? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion