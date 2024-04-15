Top AEW star says he would have rejected Chris Jericho's offer for an alliance, questions Hook's decision (Exclusive)

A top AEW star stated that he would have rejected Chris Jericho's offer to ally and he questioned Hook's decision to do so.

Ever since his debut in AEW, Ricky Starks has proven himself to be one of the most promising young stars in the company. Over the years, Starks has developed and honed his skills quite well and lived up to every expectation set for him.

Recently, Starks was interviewed by Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter where he spoke about Chris Jericho's offer to form an alliance with Hook:

“Hook’s the man, ain’t he? Hook’s really cool. I don’t know if Hook needs someone to take him under his wing. Don’t forget his father is Taz. So, if I were Hook, I would politely decline [Chris] Jericho’s offer and go talk to his dad or me” [7:12 - 7:29]

Chris Jericho was responsible for bringing Jake Hager to AEW

When Jake Hager joined AEW, he quickly aligned himself with Jericho to form the Inner Circle. Over the next few years, Hager would battle by Jericho's side through many wars. When Jericho formed the Jericho Appreciation Society, Hager was also included in the group.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Hager discussed how Jericho was able to bring him into AEW:

"It's really cool, isn't it? Like, come back full circle. Chris was the one who got me the job. Tony originally was like, 'Uh, we'll see in a month, I like him, but we'll see in a month,' and then Chris went to him and was like, 'No, this is my guy, hire him.' And so, it was really a pat on my back. It was quite the compliment for that to come from the greatest of all time, Chris Jericho. Really cool working with him, I love The Inner Circle. It's 100 percent some of my favorite work that I've done." [3:18 - 3:50]

It will be interesting to see if Jake Hager will return to form another alliance with Chris Jericho.

