Chris Jericho responsible for bringing in former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to AEW

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has spilled the beans on Chris Jericho's role in bringing him to AEW.

Jake Hager is best known for his 11-year tenure in WWE. He competed with several top names in the Stamford-based promotion, winning his first world championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Chris Jericho on Smackdown after WrestleMania 26.

Two years after being released by WWE, The All-American American debuted in AEW on the inaugural episode of Dynamite. Hager joined forces with The Demo God and his newly established heel stable, The Inner Circle. He remained a close ally of Jericho's as a member of The Jericho Appreciation Society before the group's disbandment in 2023.

Speaking with Monopoly Events, Hager discussed the part played by Jericho in securing Hager a place in AEW.

"It's really cool, isn't it? Like, come back full circle. Chris was the one who got me the job. Tony originally was like, 'Uh, we'll see in a month, I like him, but we'll see in a month,' and then Chris went to him and was like, 'No, this is my guy, hire him.' And so, it was really a pat on my back. It was quite the compliment for that to come from the greatest of all time, Chris Jericho. Really cool working with him, I love The Inner Circle. It's 100 percent some of my favorite work that I've done." [3:18 - 3:50]

Chris Jericho commented on his move to AEW

Chris Jericho is one of the most important signings in the history of All Elite Wrestling. The Lionheart played a crucial role in lending credibility and star power to the promotion in its early years and even became the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Jericho recently reflected on joining the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2019. Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, The Ocho said:

"The moment that I really have the most pride [for] in my career is taking the chance to help start AEW. I knew that, if it worked, we could change the course of wrestling history. If it didn't work... it was a pretty big risk, it could tarnish your legacy. But, what if it does work?"

In a shocking upset, Jericho was recently defeated by FTW Champion HOOK on the March 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

