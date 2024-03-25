Former WWE Champion feared joining AEW could have tarnished his legacy

The AEW locker room features a good balance of veteran stars and rookie talents. One former WWE Champion has just opened up on what he was thinking before becoming All Elite.

Chris Jericho has been with AEW since the company launched. The future Hall of Famer began his pro wrestling career in 1990 and went on to win World Championships in WWE and WCW, among other promotions. He was arguably the biggest star on the roster when they held Double Or Nothing 2019.

The Demo God recently took a look back at his career on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. Despite years of achievements, the 53-year-old is most fond of working with All Elite Wrestling:

"The moment that I really have the most pride [for] in my career is taking the chance to help start AEW. I knew that, if it worked, we could change the course of wrestling history. If it didn't work... it was a pretty big risk, it could tarnish your legacy. But, what if it does work?" Chris Jericho said.

Jericho is currently working a program with FTW Champion Hook. After defeating Gates of Agony at Big Business earlier this month, the son of Taz defeated the Fozzy frontman in singles action on last week's Dynamite.

WWE Legend talks AEW vs. ECW with Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho made his name in numerous promotions before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019, including with the legendary ECW promotion that Paul Heyman ran.

Jericho made several ECW appearances in 1996, working with names like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, 2 Cold Scorpio, and Cactus Jack, among others. His work in Philadelphia led to interest from WCW.

Bully Ray recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss various topics with the host. He commented on the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling:

"No disrespect to the company that you're working in now [AEW], but ECW was the real revolution. It was the true alternative to the entire wrestling business," Bully Ray said to Chris Jericho.

Bully went on to make interesting comments about how ECW paved the way for the Attitude Era. Jericho and Ray worked together numerous times in WWE, but not ECW.

