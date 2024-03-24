Wrestling veteran urges AEW to immediately take Chris Jericho off TV

Wrestling veteran Konnan has urged the Tony Khan-led AEW to take legendary wrestler Chris Jericho off TV.

Chris Jericho has been the mainstay of AEW since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. However, over time, wrestling fans have been critical of his matches.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan said that Y2J could do with some time off television as his character had grown stale. The veteran cited the example of Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), who has been out of action since December 2023 due to injury.

"I feel right now, Chris, and that boy is stale! He needs to... it's hard to come up with good ideas every f***ing week, you know what I am saying? Maybe get hurt, let people come back and miss you, or something, like what's gonna happen with MJF when he comes back. The place is gonna pop. They miss him; he isn't oversaturated," he said. [17:04-17:24]

Fans scream ''retire'' during Chris Jericho's promo

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business. The former world champion has carved out a unique legacy for himself by constantly and successfully pushing the envelope during different stages of his career.

However, fans seem to have had enough of his tenure in AEW, with chants of ''retire'' reverberating during one of his backstage promos.

Meanwhile, Jericho is showing no signs of slowing down. The former WWE Undisputed Champion is focused on working with young talents and helping them transition to the main event scene. Jericho is currently working with FTW Champion Hook.

Hook locked horns with Jericho on the recent edition of Dynamite. The Cold-Hearted-Handsome Devil eventually emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle.

