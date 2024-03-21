Watch: Fan screams "retire" at former WWE Champion during this week's AEW Dynamite

Pro wrestling fans, whether following WWE or AEW, are known to be pretty vocal about the product. Many voice their thoughts plainly, and sometimes, the microphone catches their words. That's what happened during Chris Jericho's promo on this week's Dynamite.

On the Wednesday night show, Jericho battled Hook in a one-on-one match. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil surprisingly defeated the former world champion. After the contest, The Ocho was interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage, where he hinted at having a proposition for the FTW Champion.

On Twitter, a fan posted a clip where a spectator could seemingly be heard screaming "retire" while Chris Jericho delivered his promo.

"Did this fan scream "RETIRE" to Jericho?" Raion tweeted.

Jericho has been active in pro wrestling for decades, performing in several top companies, including WWE, ECW, WCW, and NJPW. He is currently among the most experienced names on the AEW roster.

Chris Jericho on why he may never receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction

The AEW roster has several legendary names who arguably deserve a Hall of Fame induction for their tenures in the global juggernaut. Top talents like Christian Cage, The Hardys, and Chris Jericho have all been integral to WWE's success during the Attitude Era.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times nearly four years ago, The Ocho mentioned that he might never receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction because of his association with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

“If I continue to work for the Khan family for the rest of my life, I’ll never go into the WWE Hall of Fame. Does that bother me? No. I mean, the S** Pistols didn’t show up for theirs. I always kind of liked that."

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy believes he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, with or without his brother in the future. Will the abovementioned stars ultimately receive the prestigious honor? Only time will tell.

