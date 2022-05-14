Matt Hardy sees himself going into the WWE Hall of Fame on his own

The WWE Hall of Fame features some of the most extraordinary tag team acts of all time. Despite being in AEW, Matt Hardy believes that The Hardy Boyz will eventually get a deserved induction into the Hallowed Halls.

The former WWE star opened up on the widely-discussed topic on this week's episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. While The Hardy Boyz should rightfully get immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame, Matt believes he could also get the honor as a solo performer.

Hardy put his awe-inspiring and lengthy career into perspective and was confident that his accolades would also warrant a separate Hall of Fame induction:

"I think so [if he foresees himself going into the Hall of Fame with Jeff]. I feel very confident about that. I think it would be fitting, and obviously, we are a deserving team. Obviously, Jeff would be deserving on his own. I think there are a lot of cases that can be made that I'm deserving on my own as well. 100%, considering some of the people that are in there. Who am I kidding? I'm being very humble here. I can definitely go in on my own." (9:44 - 10:08)

Referring to his own entry into the Hall of Fame, Matt Hardy had two interesting names who he felt could do the honors of inducting him. While one superstar is still a WWE talent, the other was shockingly released a long time back:

"I could see it being an MVP. I mean, excluding Jeff, thinking out of the box. And Bray Wyatt would also be interesting, too. Put the Fiend out there and just let him go [makes growling sounds], 'He's here,' and I come out for my speech [laughs]." (10:42 - 10:54)

Matt Hardy on who should induct the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame

Michael "P.S." Hayes was The Hardy Boyz's first manager in WWE, and the veteran was also responsible for mentoring the brothers behind the scenes.

Matt Hardy said that Hayes would be the perfect candidate to induct the Hardy Boyz into the Hall of Fame. The Fabulous Freebirds leader had a pivotal role in helping Matt and Jeff learn the fundamentals of tag team wrestling.

"But I just want to say the most fitting person to induct us would be the guy who learned the most from, who really helped us when we first started becoming a success in pro wrestling, and that would be Michael "P.S." Hayes. Wrestling daddy, yeah!" added Hardy. [10:09 - 10:21]

As we mentioned earlier, both Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently in AEW. While WWE may not induct the brothers into the Hall of Fame now, they might get the invite once both of them have retired.

Do you agree with Matt Hardy's thoughts regarding the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section.

