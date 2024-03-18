Chris Jericho discloses the main reason for joining forces with popular AEW star

Chris Jericho recently combined forces with popular AEW star Hook. In an interview, he revealed the main reason behind their unlikely alliance.

Amid Kenny Omega's absence from AEW TV, The Ocho aligned with Hook, forming a tandem called Lion Hook. The duo recently wrestled The Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) on AEW Dynamite: Big Business. The two-time FTW Champion and Chris Jericho will now go up against each other in a friendly contest on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

On the Gabby AF podcast, Jericho disclosed that his primary motive in AEW was to elevate up-and-coming talents, leading to his new partnership with The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

"The idea of working with Hook was something that I had thought about for a while, and it just kind of really seemed to fit with the match that we had at Revolution with the eight-man scramble, and Hook was in that. I thought, 'Well, let's do something with this.'"

The former world champion further explained how the alliance could benefit the second-generation star:

"The story's just beginning, but I think we got some good ideas and some good stuff going on. That's kind of what my mission in AEW has been since day one - to do the best to elevate the younger guys. And contrary to popular belief, which you might see, it usually works. Most of the time when people work with me, they end up on a higher platform than they were prior." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Chris Jericho has "zero plans" to leave AEW

While speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Chris Jericho addressed his time in WWE and ongoing AEW tenure.

The veteran said he enjoyed performing for the global juggernaut but loved working alongside Tony Khan in AEW. Due to his healthy relationship with his peers and the Jacksonville-based promotion's work environment, he didn't plan on leaving.

"I don't really see any reason why I would want to leave at this point. Never say that I wouldn't go, but I have zero plans of that. I like it here, and I like the people I work with," Jericho said.

Expand Tweet

After working with WWE for around two decades, The Ocho left the compnay in 2018 and joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2019. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Do you think Chris Jericho will ever return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts using the discuss button.

Poll : Where should Chris Jericho have his final match? AEW WWE 0 votes View Discussion