Chris Jericho finally addresses whether he’ll return to WWE

Chris Jericho has been with AEW for almost five years now and has done it all in the Jacksonville-based promotion, even becoming the world champion previously. He recently revealed whether he had plans to return to WWE anytime soon.

He spent nearly two decades with the Stamford-based promotion before his departure in 2018. He is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having multiple reigns in his resumé. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and competed in the main event of their first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. He also has the honor of being the inaugural AEW World Champion.

In his recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Chris Jericho addressed the possibility of him going back to WWE. He mentioned how he was enjoying his time with AEW, and the five years he has spent with them. He mentioned how different WWE was now, and he never really thought about making a return.

“To me, WWE isn’t the be all-end all. It was great to be there, I had a great 20 years there, but I’ve had a great going-on five years in AEW. I love working here. I love working with, not even for, with Tony Khan. WWE is a completely different animal now than when I left in 2017. It’s been six years. It’s not something I’ve really thought about. I like watching and reading about what’s going on, the buzz that they have, but I also like my company and I helped start AEW."

He continued:

“I don’t really see any reason why I would want to leave at this point. Never say that I wouldn’t go, but I have zero plans of that. I like it here and I like the people I work with." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Chris Jericho addressed his retirement plans

On the same podcast, Chris Jericho was asked whether he considered retirement and had any plans to do so soon.

He responded stating how he hasn't thought about anything of the sort. Despite being in the industry for multiple decades, he claimed that he still felt like he could compete at the highest level. He cited his match with Konosuke Takeshita last month, and how for him, that was the best match that night.

He felt that there was still more that he could do in the business.

"I don't really think about that sort of thing, I kinda just live in the now. You talked being 33 years in the wrestling industry, I'm like, 'Wow, really? It doesn't feel that way,' because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night, but you know, couple of weeks ago, I wrestled [Konosuke] Takeshita and that was the best match of the show. You look through like, 'Okay, there are still great moments for Jericho, a lot that I can do.'" [From 20:57 to 21:21]

With a lot of stars from the same generation as Chris Jericho beginning to reach retirement age, fans realise they may be towards the closing stages of his career. But Jericho has continued to show that he can compete every week, with a match against Hook being next on his list.

