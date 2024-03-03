WWE legend gets honest with Chris Jericho about AEW: "No disrespect to the company that you're working in now"

A WWE Legend recently spoke to AEW star Chris Jericho about ECW and made an interesting comparison of the promotion with All Elite Wrestling.

The legend in question is none other than Bully Ray, who is one of the pioneers of the ECW brand. Extreme Championship Wrestling was one of the top promotions in the 80s and 90s. The company produced some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, like RVD, Sabu, The Dudley Boyz, Tommy Dreamer, and more.

The promotion was run by Paul Heyman, who is considered one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling. However, the company ran out of business and was acquired by the WWE in 2001 alongside WCW.

Speaking in an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Bully Ray talked about the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling:

"No disrespect to the company that you're working in now [AEW], but ECW was the real revolution," Ray said. "It was the true alternative to the entire wrestling business."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion added:

"Without ECW, there is no Attitude Era," Ray said. "It's just the way it is. It was never meant to go on forever, it was meant to crash and burn. We were the Sex Pistols, we were punk rock, we were all those bands." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Bully Ray criticizes AEW for recent Sting segment

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Sting's segment from this past week's Dynamite, where he came down the rafters to save Darby Allin and Ric Flair from a beatdown by Nicholas and Mathew Jackson.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray raised some questions regarding the booking of the segment:

“If Darby Allin was getting his a** kicked, why didn’t Sting appear earlier? If The Young Bucks hit the EVP trigger, why didn’t Sting appear earlier? This is not like me nitpicking. This is like layering. And then Flair is getting his a** kicked and Sting is waiting for The Buck to get all the way up to the ramp. Why are we waiting so long? Obviously, this is not Sting's fault. This is a creative issue, and I thought that the end of the show lacked logical, cohesive, creative reasoning.”

The Vigilante is set to defend his AEW World Tag Title with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match at Revolution. Many fans and veterans bashed the company for making the Young Bucks the final opponents of Sting, who will be retiring at the PPV.

