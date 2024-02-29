"This is not Sting's fault. This is a creative issue" - WWE legend exposes a big mistake in AEW Dynamite segment

This week’s AEW Dynamite episode was action-packed and ended with Sting and Darby Allin standing tall over The Young Bucks.

There is no doubt fans thoroughly enjoyed the show, which also featured The Icon's legendary entrance, but WWE legend Bully Ray is unsatisfied with a particular segment of the show.

The main event of the Wednesday night show saw The Bucks mercilessly attacking Darby Allin and low-blowing Ric Flair. Sting came in for the save, making a stunning entrance by coming down from the rafters. The babyfaces fought off the heels, and the show closed with Sting, Ric Flair, and Darby Allin getting the last laugh.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that he feels Tony Khan didn’t book the segment properly and made creative mistakes:

“If Darby Allin was getting his a** kicked, why didn’t Sting appear earlier? If The Young Bucks hit the EVP trigger, why didn’t Sting appear earlier? This is not like me nitpicking. This is like layering. And then Flair is getting his a** kicked and Sting is waiting for The Buck to get all the way up to the ramp. Why are we waiting so long? Obviously, this is not Sting's fault. This is a creative issue, and I thought that the end of the show lacked logical, cohesive, creative reasoning.” [From 07:31 to 08:27]

Sting gave his farewell speech after AEW Dynamite

This week’s edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite was Sting’s last appearance on the show as a pro wrestler. After the show went off air, he stood in the middle of the ring to give a goodbye speech. The Icon thanked Darby Allin, Ric Flair, and Diamond Dallas Page.

''I am not only doing my last Dynamite, I am doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I am doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I am doing my last Dynamite with the Nature Boy Ric Flair right next to me. You say 'Thank You, Sting' but Thank you. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama. It is the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page. That is some good history right here. I am glad to be back right here."

The WWE Hall of Famer also thanked his fans for their immense love and support over all these years. He got a little emotional while delivering the promo.

