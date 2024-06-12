AEW star Bryan Danielson makes a surprising claim ahead of impending retirement

Bryan Danielson recently opened up about why it was hard to leave pro wrestling as he will retire from a full-time schedule this year. The American Dragon is one of the most decorated and celebrated wrestlers in the business. After becoming a top star in WWE, the star is currently signed to AEW and a part of Blackpool Combat Club.

Since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been delivering acclaimed contests every week or two for the fans. Also, he is currently in his last year as a full-time wrestler. The reason the star gave for his decision to not be able to fully dedicate himself to the industry was his family. Bryan will be appearing as a part-time star after his contract expires later this year.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Bryan Danielson revealed he wanted to be there for his wife and kids before getting older. He also admitted it's hard leaving pro wrestling as he loved it.

Trending

“I’m going to end my full-time career here this year so I can be more present and more at home with my kids. They’re at an age where they want me around, and that’s not going to exist forever. There’s that magic before you get a little bit older that I want to be around for. It’s not only hard for the kids, it’s hard on my wife, too, because she’s not even a stay-at-home mom — which is a hard job as it is — she runs three companies, and she’s got her own wine tasting thing in Napa. The hard part of letting go is that I still love it so much," he said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Bryan Danielson will be in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament

The American Dragon has had multiple opportunities to capture the AEW World Championship throughout his time in the promotion. However, as his time in the promotion as a full-time star is ending, he wants one last shot at the title.

On Dynamite, Bryan Danielson officially announced himself for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The winner of this tournament will go on to challenge the AEW World Champion at All In.

It will be interesting to see if Danielson wins the coveted championship before his contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback