Bryan Danielson makes huge announcement as his AEW contract nears expiry

Bryan Danielson has made a huge announcement on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement came on the heels of recent updates regarding his All Elite Wrestling contract.

All four members of The Blackpool Combat Club reunited on the latest edition of Dynamite to defeat Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge of CMLL in an eight-person tag team match. The bout also marked the first match Bryan Danielson took part in since failing to lead Team AEW to victory against The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024.

During a backstage promo after the match on Dynamite, Danielson reflected on his performances during what he has called the last full-time year of his wrestling career. The former WWE Champion addressed his major losses in All Elite Wrestling.

The American Dragon brought up his failed bids at winning the World Title on multiple occasions. He also mentioned his loss to Christian Cage in their TNT Title match last year, his unsuccessful attempt at winning the 2023 Continental Classic, and his recent loss in the Anarchy in The Arena match in Las Vegas last month.

However, Danielson claimed to have found motivation in Tony Khan's recent announcement stipulating that the winners of this year's Owen Hart Cup will be granted World Title matches at AEW All In 2024. Claiming that the opportunity was his last chance to potentially headline Wembley Stadium, he seemingly entered himself as a participant in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

The announcement is pertinent in light of his recent claim that his AEW contract was set to run out before All In. It remains to be seen whether The American Dragon will be headed to London to challenge for the company's top prize once again.

