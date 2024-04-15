AEW star Bryan Danielson reveals surprising detail about Blackpool Combat Club members

Bryan Danielson is having a stellar run in AEW alongside his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates. He recently disclosed a surprising detail about the fearsome group.

Danielson is among the most decorated members of the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction was formed in 2022, with William Regal playing a crucial role in its inception. Following Regal's exit from the company, BCC currently has Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The American Dragon in its ranks.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson revealed that Blackpool Combat Club members often recommend books to each other. He further discussed the importance of reading.

“Yes, there is a BCC book club. We recommend books to each other. Reading is fantastic. Once you open the door to the world of books, there is so much to learn.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated FanNation]

BCC's Jon Moxley recently secured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the only man to win world titles in WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Meanwhile, Danielson is set to face Will Ospreay at Dynasty. Before locking horns with The American Dragon, Ospreay will square off with Claudio Castagnoli on this week's Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson praises Kazuchika Okada

Current AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson have had matches in both NJPW and All Elite Wrestling. The American Dragon had a tremendous bout with Okada at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door in 2023. They have had a handful of bouts since then, with Danielson losing to The Rainmaker at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

In a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Champion highlighted that Okada was a great fit for AEW.

"Okada is a great fit for AEW, we’ve seen that right since his debut with The Young Bucks," said Danielson.

The American Dragon further discussed how the Tony Khan-led creative team presented new stars on AEW TV.

"That’s the way Tony presents stars in AEW. It’s not about starting over in AEW. So he was brought in as a star and introduced as a star. It’s the same way we introduced Will Ospreay and the same way we’ve treated Místico. They’ve already proven it, so that’s the way we’ll present them to our audience. It’s a different approach from the ‘Let’s see if this new talent can sink or swim.’ He’s a star. That’s how he’s treated," Danielson added.

It remains to be seen whether Bryan Danielson can defeat Will Ospreay when they face off on April 21, 2024.

