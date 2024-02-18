AEW star calls Anna Jay a "fat a** bad attitude babe"

An AEW star had some choice words for Anna Jay after their recent match on Rampage.

The AEW women's division has been heating up in recent weeks with the arrival of a couple of new stars. One such star who has slipped under the radar a bit is Queen Aminata. Aminata has been quite impressive in the ring and has already competed with some of the biggest stars in the women's division.

Her impressive performances earned her a contract in AEW, much to the delight of fans. Queen Aminata recently competed against Anna Jay on an episode of AEW Rampage. Aminata emerged victorious in the match, making it the biggest win of her AEW career.

Following the victory, Aminata took to social media to send a message about her recent opponent:

"Indeed that chemistry was chemistrying lol and I can’t wait to share the ring with this f@t @** Bad attitude babe again @annajay___"

Screengrab of Queen Aminata's tweet

Anna Jay is open to a JAS reunion someday

Following her exit from The Dark Order, Anna Jay joined Chris Jericho's faction - The Jericho Appreciation Society. Everything seemed to be going well for them until their union ended abruptly without much explanation.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Anna said that she didn't get the closure she wanted and hopes the stable reunites again someday, but at the same time, she understands that it won't be the same again:

"With me joining JAS, there were a lot of unanswered questions and not really a closure to that chapter. I'm not really sure exactly why, but of course, I wish there could have been something. Whether it had been, it still ended the way it did, but some answers or something to show that there was an end to the chapter. I don't know why we didn't do that, but one day it would be cool to have some sort of reunion. I don't know what that would mean or how that would be. It will never be the same, but I think that might be something cool to do one day," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Based on Anna's recent words, it sounds like a JAS reunion could be on the cards if all the members agree to it.

