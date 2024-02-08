Female AEW star open to reuniting with Chris Jericho someday

A top female AEW name has said that she would not be against a reunion with Chris Jericho one day. The veteran led a lot of stables in AEW, one of which had a great impact.

The star in question here is Anna Jay, and she was talking about a reunion with the Jericho Appreciation Society. The JAS wreaked havoc on the company and was at the top of the food chain for over a year.

However, things turned sour, and it all ended one day. The split happened suddenly, with no one talking about it again. While speaking to the Daily Star, Anna Jay said that while there was no closure on why the group ended, she would like a reunion in the future.

"With me joining JAS, there were a lot of unanswered questions and not really a closure to that chapter. I'm not really sure exactly why, but of course, I wish there could have been something. Whether it had been, it still ended the way it did, but some answers or something to show that there was an end to the chapter. I don't know why we didn't do that, but one day it would be cool to have some sort of reunion. I don't know what that would mean or how that would be. It will never be the same, but I think that might be something cool to do one day," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Chris Jericho joined Pantera on stage

Chris Jericho is known to be a rock star outside of the ring, and he recently showed up on stage with heavy metal band Pantera.

The Ocho, the lead singer of the rock band Fozzy, got on stage and sang the song ‘Walk’ by Pantera. Incidentally, that is also the theme song of wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam.

When outside the WWE, Rob Van Dam uses that song to come out to the ring, and he has been using it as he has been making sporadic appearances in AEW.

Were you shocked to see Chris Jericho at the Pantera concert? Tell us in the comments section below.

