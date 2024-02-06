AEW star appears on-stage at Pantera concert, sings former WWE rival's theme song

An AEW star recently sang former WWE rival Rob Van Dam's theme song at a Pantera concert.

The star in question is none other than Chris Jericho, who made an appearance on the stage during the heavy metal band Pantera's concert. He sang "Walk" by Pantera, which also happens to be the theme song of WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

RVD used 'Walk' during his ECW days and recently brought it back during his surprising AEW debut thanks to Tony Khan who secured the rights to the song. You can check out the clip from the concert below where Jericho joined the band's singer Phil Anselmo and performed the iconic song.

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho didn't sign an NDA after the AEW Brawl Out incident according to Vince Russo

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Tony Khan did not make Chris Jericho sign an NDA after the infamous Brawl Out incident between The Elite and CM Punk at the AEW All Out 2022 PPV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo explained how every company always has an NDA beforehand in their contracts.

"I know that every contract I ever signed in professional wrestling with three companies. Every one of them had a built-in NDA every one of them. You cannot talk about what happens in Vegas, stays in vegas, you cannot talk about any company secrets. So I am thinking there was an NDA, WWE, TNA, WCW, they are in wrestling contracts."

He added:

"So either one of two things happened. Either Chris didn't realize that there actually was an NDA in his contract, or Tony Khan didn't put NDAs in the contract, which is very, very possible because Tony... He happens to find out things after the fact, but I could tell you, bro every contract I ever signed there was a built-in NDA especially at the WWE." [11:34-12:40]

The only person who can reveal the details about the incident is Ace Steel's wife because she is reportedly the only person who is not subject to an NDA. It will be interesting to see if the details ever come out, as many people are still divided on whom to blame after the unfortunate altercation.

What is your favorite match of Chris Jericho in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE