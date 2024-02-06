AEW star says his "jaw was dropped" after learning he would defeat Chris Jericho

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho has played multiple roles throughout an up-and-down tenure with AEW, but he's never been afraid to lose a match in order to boost a young star. Such was the case when The Ocho shockingly lost to little-known underdog Action Andretti in December 2022.

Action Andretti made his AEW television debut on the Winter is Coming edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite in 2022. His first televised match for the promotion was against Chris Jericho – a bout many fans had written off as a squash, as Andretti wasn't even signed at that point.

However, the young star pulled off a shocking upset that night, drawing comparisons to Sean Waltman's (as The 1-2-3 Kid) infamous win over Razor Ramon back in 1993.

The call for Action Andretti to win was seemingly made by The Ocho himself. In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, the young star recalled their match, revealing that he was shocked to find out he'd be winning:

"I'll be honest, at first when you were telling me what we were doing in the match, I was like, 'Da*n, I'm just getting my a** kicked out there tonight...' Then you say I'm going to hit the running shooting-star press and 1-2-3, and my jaw was dropped," said Andretti. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Chris Jericho recently reunited with his old WWE partner

Throughout his run in AEW, Chris Jericho's persona has undergone several evolutions. However, he's also taken the opportunity to recall some famous eras of his legendary career.

Jericho has revived his Lionheart character, delved into his heel WCW persona as AEW World Champion (even fighting his old rival Juventud Guerrera), and most recently reunited with Paul Wight.

Wight and Jericho were known as Jeri-Show when they teamed in WWE back in 2009. The duo revived their beloved tag team on the last night of the recent Jericho Cruise.

Like every twist and turn of his AEW tenure thus far, the Jeri-Show reunion is unlikely to be permanent. The former WWE Superstar recently concluded a tumultuous tag team run with both Sammy Guevara and Kenny Omega as his partners. What's next for the veteran remains to be seen.

