"Oh my god Big Show can’t even walk," "Jericho looks so awful" - Fans react after the two AEW stars reunite 

A recent clip of AEW stars Chris Jericho and Paul Wight reuniting, who worked as a tag team in WWE, has been garnering several reactions from fans.

For those unaware, the former AEW Champion and the former Big Show, collectively known as JeriShow, were a major force to be reckoned with at WWE in 2009-2010, even winning the Tag Team Titles on two occasions. Though the pairing was short-lived, the duo had a handful of reunions over the following years.

Most recently, Jericho and Wight came together for the latest edition of the Chris Jericho Cruise, a music and professional wrestling extravaganza. At the event, Jericho teamed up with Paul Wight and Mike Bailey to defeat the trio of Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and Kyle Fletcher in a six-man match.

A recent Twitter account shared a clip of Jericho and Wight making their entrance at Chris Jericho Cruise. Sadly, though, it has been generating some very unflattering responses from some fans. Many pointed out that the two WWE legends looked out of shape at the event. Check out some of those reactions below:

Chris Jericho thinks Paul Wight may not wrestle in AEW again

Though Paul Wight debuted in AEW amid much fanfare, his in-ring appearances have been limited. He last competed on the November 15, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi to defeat Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage.

A few days later, on his podcast Talk is Jericho, The Le Champion dropped a bombshell, saying Paul Wight might never wrestle in AEW again. Chris Jericho added that Wight had other projects to keep himself occupied.

"It was a one shot thing for Paul [Wight] to come back. Be the big man who is bigger than Hobbs. And then, you know, he has other ideas of things he wants to do, and I just thought it was perfect," Chris Jericho said.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Paul Wight in All Elite Wrestling. Even if we don't see him wrestle again, his decades-spanning career, during which he competed for several promotions, will be remembered for years to come.

