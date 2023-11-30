WWE veteran might never wrestle in AEW again, claims legend

A WWE veteran who joined AEW in 2021 might never wrestle in the Jacksonville-based company again. The star in question is Paul Wight (FKA Big Show).

On the November 15, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight teamed up with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi to take on the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight.

While Wight's team scored a pinfall victory, the World's Largest Athlete was a nonfactor as Powerhouse Hobbs slammed him over a car, which took him out early in the match.

During the recent edition of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho said Paul Wight's appearance in the match was a one-shot thing and indicated that he might never wrestle in AEW as he has other plans.

"It was a one shot thing for Paul [Wight] to come back. Be the big man who is bigger than Hobbs. And then, you know, he has other ideas of things he wants to do, and I just thought it was perfect," Chris Jericho said. [H/T RingsideNews]

Paul Wight believes AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has the same intensity as Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

WWE Legends Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are amongst the most dominant wrestlers in professional wrestling. The heavyweights have always brought an unmatched intensity to the wrestling contests they participated in and have been booked as forces to be reckoned with.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul Wight praised Powerhouse Hobbs and said the former TNT Champion is an explosive individual who could match the intensity of Lesnar and Goldberg.

"This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity," Paul Wight said. [H/T PWMania]

Hobbs sent a two-word message after bodyslamming Paul Wight onto the hood of a car. Read the full story here.

