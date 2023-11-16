AEW star sends a two-word message after destroying Paul Wight in a scary spot on Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite played host to one of the most jaw-dropping spots in recent memory and a moment that will live long in the promotion's history. The gigantic Paul Wight was on the receiving end of a terrifying move, and his assailant has since taken to social media to break his silence.

Wight made his return to Dynamite in-ring action this past Wednesday when he teamed up with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi in an eight-person Street Fight against Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Despite his team picking up the victory, the former Big Show is likely feeling rather worse for wear after taking a horrifying body slam from Hobbs onto the hood of a car.

After AEW's social media account reposted a clip of the insane spot, Hobbs shared a simple two-word message about the incident:

"GIANT KILLLAH" the former TNT Champion posted.

This feat of strength once again goes to show that Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the strongest men in all of AEW, and fans will be looking forward to seeing more of him in action going forward.

Legends continue to put their bodies on the line in AEW

As much as this scary spot may have gotten fans' blood pumping and hearts racing, it has once again brought into question the safety of older stars who continue to push their limits in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Many fans have expressed concerns for Paul Wight's well-being on social media, with some likening the spot to Sting's often criticized high-risk stunts during the latter stages of his career.

More so, Wight has been dealing with injuries for what seems like ages now. Perhaps the 51-year-old should have rather erred on the side of caution this time around, many believe.

Nonetheless, the legendary performer has added another memorable moment to his illustrious career and helped boost younger talent in the process.

