Paul Wight's horrific bump on AEW Dynamite has fans deeply concerned

Paul Wight has had a legendary run in pro wrestling and has nothing left to prove. On this week's episode of Dynamite, he returned to action for a tag team street fight. While his team emerged victorious, Wight was involved in a risky spot during the bout, garnering varied reactions from fans.

The former Big Show teamed up with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi to take on The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage in a street fight. At one point during the bout, Powerhouse Hobbs slammed Wight into the hood of a car, shocking viewers worldwide.

AEW's official Twitter account recently posted a clip of the high-risk sequence. In response, fans expressed concern for Paul Wight, mentioning how the spot could have legitimately hurt the legend.

While some fans praised the former WWE Champion for allowing Hobbs to shine, others highlighted how the spot was unnecessary. You can view some of the notable reactions below:

Fans reacted to Paul Wight's dangerous bump

Some fans were concerned about Wight's health

Wight recently underwent knee replacement surgery before returning to the ring. It will be interesting to see if he will continue to appear on WWE TV following this week's edition of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho confirms injury during Kenny Omega's entrance ahead of street fight featuring Paul Wight and others

On Wednesday, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, collectively known as The Golden Jets, combined forces with Wight and Ibushi to take on Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage.

The babyfaces emerged victorious after a hard-hitting battle, but The Ocho got hurt even before the bout started. Following the show, Jericho confirmed that he suffered burns from the fireworks during Kenny Omega's entrance on Dynamite.

Jericho seemingly suffered burns on his arm due to the pyro, but thankfully, he was able to proceed with the match as planned.

