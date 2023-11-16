Chris Jericho suffers burns during Kenny Omega's AEW Dynamite entrance

Chris Jericho, who is currently signed with AEW, is one of the most respected and entertaining professional wrestlers in the world. And like all wrestlers, he risks life and limb, putting his body on the line whenever he's in the ring. However, there's no reason for a superstar like him to face any undue risk, but that's exactly what happened this week on AEW Dynamite during the entrance of his partner in crime, Kenny Omega.

The multi-man match was a slobber-knocker of a street fight, and was one that was tied in with the promotion of a new video game, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Kenny Omega and Jericho came out victorious. The two, along with Paul Wight and Kota Ibushi defeated the Don Callis family, comprised of Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and Brian Cage.

However, prior to the bout kicking off, The Ocho seemed to have suffered burns from the fireworks that were part of Omega's entrance pyro. Jericho pretty much confirmed the same while replying to a social media user on X.

"YES!" Jericho replied to a fan's expressed concern.

This incident could kick start a conversation about the safety aspects of wrestling in AEW. Something that would not be a first.

AEW has previously been called out for the safety aspect of their matches

It may seem obvious from the outset, but fire, for some peculiar reason, has tended to cause problems when it's used in and around wrestling matches. The most infamous incident of things not going as planned was when The Undertaker was scarred by the pyrotechnics during his entrance going off at the wrong moment in 2000. Major promotions like the WWE rarely use fire as a prop, and that's the reason they have had only a handful of fire-related (Inferno) matches in their entire tenure.

When it comes to the Jacksonville-based company, although this may be the first pyrotechnic incident that's gone wrong, many, including Jim Cornette have been vociferous about their dislike for the risks that wrestlers take in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Cornette spoke about the same in detail on an episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

Will Jericho's injury be the final nail in the coffin of Khan's devil-may-care attitude towards his wrestlers doing dangerous spots? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan tighten the screws when it comes to the safety of his promotion's matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

