The Undertaker on WWE firing employee after botch caused painful injury

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, recently recalled the infamous moment when he got set on fire during a WWE ring entrance.

In 2010, Calaway made his way down to the ring ahead of a six-man Elimination Chamber match. Pyrotechnics were supposed to shoot fire all around him on the entrance ramp. However, due to a production crew botch, the fire got caught up in the WWE legend's sleeve and hat, causing him to sustain burns.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Deadman said the person in charge of the pyro never worked for WWE again:

"I told the guy [during rehearsals], I said, 'The pyro is too close to me,'" Calaway stated. "He came back with, 'No, I think it was just a draft in the building.' The person that was responsible was not in the arena by the time that match was over, we'll put it that way, nor have I seen that person since."

Despite suffering painful injuries, The Undertaker still competed in the match. Chris Jericho defeated the iconic superstar at the end of a 35-minute bout, which also featured CM Punk, John Morrison, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio.

How The Undertaker covered up the WWE production error

Mark Calaway rushed out of the fire before throwing his coat, hat, and WWE World Heavyweight Championship to the ground at ringside. The veteran then entered his Elimination Chamber pod, where he doused himself in water to stop his skin from burning.

Calaway's Undertaker character usually walks slowly to the ring, but he had no choice but to speed up the entrance due to his injuries:

"There was a flame ball on my hat and on my sleeve, so I shook that stuff as quick as I could. I continued that pace all the way to the ring. I get into the pod, they [WWE referees] were asking me if I was okay. I was just telling them, 'Get me water,' so they were handing me bottles of water and I was pouring them on myself. I'm looking down and I can smell the burnt flesh."

Calaway previously said on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show that he "wanted to kill" the production crew member after the match.

