Tony Khan possibly forgot to put NDA in Chris Jericho’s AEW contract, believes WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho made headlines following his social media back-and-forth regarding a certain NDA topic as an AEW star. Now, a wrestling veteran has given his take on the same.

Of course, we are talking about former WWE writer Vince Russo. As mentioned, Jericho recently found himself in a social media battle against Stephen P. New, the lawyer who represented CM Punk and Ace Steel after the infamous' Brawl-Out' incident.

For those unaware, Punk and Steel were involved in a backstage altercation against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks right after the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum. Their attorney, Stephen, had revealed that everyone who witnessed or was a part of the incident had signed an NDA except for Steel's wife.

Chris Jericho claimed that he didn't sign one either, which was refuted by P. New. The latter mentioned that it was already a part of the AEW employee handbook. However, The Ocho dismissed it, stating that he didn't adhere to such rules.

Vince Russo, a long-time veteran of the business, recently stated on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws that every top company he ever worked for had NDAs already built into their contracts.

"I know that every contract I ever signed in professional wrestling with three companies. Every one of them had a built-in NDA every one of them. You cannot talk about what happens in Vegas, stays in vegas, you cannot talk about any company secrets. So I am thinking there was an NDA, WWE, TNA, WCW, they are in wrestling contracts."

He added that either AEW President Tony Khan might have forgotten to add this clause to the superstar contracts or Chris Jericho might not have realized it.

"So either one of two things happened. Either Chris didn't realize that there actually was an NDA in his contract, or Tony Khan didn't put NDAs in the contract, which is very, very possible because Tony... He happens to find out things after the fact, but I could tell you, bro every contract I ever signed there was a built-in NDA especially at the WWE."[11:34-12:40]

Chris Jericho claims to have witnessed the entire Brawl Out event

Regardless of his social media fiasco with Stephen P. New, The Wizard openly stated in one of his tweets on X that he was present backstage when the incident happened.

While WWE's first-ever Undisputed champion has not revealed any intriguing details regarding the incident so far, it would indeed send shockwaves if Chris Jericho does decide not to adhere to the supposed rules and spill the beans.

