Chris Jericho launches verbal tirade at CM Punk’s lawyer amid NDA chatter: "Shut your mark a** up, what really went down was disgusting"

Amid the NDA debate regarding the Brawl Out incident in AEW last year, Chris Jericho has addressed CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer's recent claim.

CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer, Stephen P. New, recently disclosed how he was approached following the infamous Brawl Out incident last year. For those unaware, Punk and Steel engaged in a real-life brawl with The Elite following the post-All Out press conference in 2022. New revealed that everyone involved in the debacle signed an NDA.

Punk's lawyer also claimed that Ace Steel's wife, who seemingly witnessed the scuffle, had not signed any NDA. Later, Chris Jericho disclosed on Twittter/X that he hadn't signed a non-disclosure agreement either.

Responding to Jericho's tweet, Stephen P. New claimed that the NDA was included in the former's employee handbook. You can view New's post below:

The Ocho responded to the lawyer's claim with a long note, claiming he knew what exactly happened during the incident and he didn't adhere to any employee handbook:

"Hey, @StephenPNew- I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew. I've also never signed an NDA in my life … ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies," Jericho tweeted.

Jericho mentioned he was present in the room where the alleged brawl took place:

"Because I saw EVERYTHING that night…including how Lucy [and her husband and best buddy] acted and what really went down…and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time, I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark a** up. Because what really went down was disgusting," he posted.

CM Punk's lawyer on how things went down after Brawl Out

On a recent edition of House of Kayfabe, CM Punk's lawyer, Stephen P. New, disclosed some interesting details about the infamous Brawl Out incident:

"About two months [replying to when he connected with Punk and Steel after the scuffle]. Representing someone else, who shall remain unnamed. That started the day after Brawl Out. A couple of months later, CM Punk got my phone number, texted me, and was just able (...) from that point forward (...) Punk had a legal team already. Ace Steel, not so much. We talked about different things. I'm greatly limited in what I can say, just like Ace was on another podcast." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Jericho will reveal more information on the debacle in the future.

