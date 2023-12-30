AEW star calls Julia Hart a "witch"

An AEW star who is set to compete against Julia Hart has sent her a message in an interesting fashion.

The star in question is Abadon who signed with All Elite Wrestling in June 2020. The latter was mainly featured on the company's Dark and Dark: Elevation shows before they were discontinued by the promotion. However, the Spooky Star has since made brief appearances on Rampage and Dynamite. Abadon is one of the most hardworking women in the women's division which has helped the latter in getting an opportunity for the TBS Championship against Julia Hart at this Sunday's Worlds End PPV.

On Twitter, Abadon called Julia Hart 'The Witch' ahead of their title clash.

"The Witch vs The Zombie #AEWWorldsEnd"

AEW star Julia Hart explains her relationship with The House of Black

AEW star Julia Hart explained her bond with The House of Black which also consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Mathews.

Hart officially joined The House of Black earlier this year at the Double or Nothing Pay-per-view event and has had a lot of success ever since. The 20-year-old is also the current TBS Women's Champion.

During a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Julia Hart explained how Malakai Black is a mentor to her and also described the relationship with the rest of the group.

"I would say Malakai [Black], he’s like my mentor, my coach and always gives me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody [King] is like my dad. He’s the guy that just takes care of me, makes sure everything’s okay, everything’s all right. I’d say Buddy [Matthews is] like a brother. Just someone that wants to joke around and have fun and a good time." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

