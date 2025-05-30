AEW star calls out Samoa Joe for being "disrespectful"

An AEW star called out Samoa Joe for being disrespectful, and it might not go down well with the former WWE star. Things could get interesting, especially after the events on Wednesday.

On Dynamite, The Opps, consisting of Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, put their World Trios Titles on the line against Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison of the Frat House. The Opps retained their titles in a fairly straightforward fashion.

However, before the match began, Preston Vance cut a promo in his trademark style, and it seemed to have ticked off Samoa Joe. Before he could finish, he was attacked by the former TNA star, and that set the tone for the match. Vance has now taken to X/Twitter to call out Joe for the way he was attacked before the bout.

“Joe didn’t even let me finish my line. So disrespectful,” Vance wrote.
Samoa Joe speaks out on the inclusion of Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently added to the Opps when Hook had to suddenly take a leave of absence. However, that worked out well as they ended up winning the World Trios Championship.

Now, Samoa Joe was speaking with Takedown on SI when he spoke about how it was bittersweet to replace Hook, but that he was happy about Hobbs being in the team.

“Absolutely. You know it was bittersweet in the sense that Hook is an integral part of the Opps. A core member. You know he definitely influenced a lot of swag of what we got going out there, but same time you know Hobbs is a guy that steps up for his friends. Steps up for his man. You know uh, do somebody's man dirty like that, he's eventually gonna have enough and step up and do something about it. Hobbs did and we were more than happy to welcome a beast such as himself into our group,” Joe said.
It all worked out well for the Opps as Powerhouse Hobbs is now an integral part of the group and is also a champion.

