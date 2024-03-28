AEW star calls Trish Stratus her inspiration

An AEW star has named Trish Stratus as a figure of inspiration. The talent in question is Taya Valkyrie.

La Wera Loca debuted in AEW in 2023, appearing on Dynamite to challenge then-TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Valkyrie is an accomplished wrestler who has performed in several promotions, including WWE, IMPACT, and AAA.

The former Reina de Reinas Champion recently appeared in an interview with Monopoly Events, where she was asked about the influence of trailblazing WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita on her career. Valkyrie praised her fellow Canadian, speaking of her admiration for The Quintessential WWE Diva.

She also remarked on Lita's work in Mexico. The former Team Xtreme member appeared in CMLL before signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Well, I mean especially Trish Stratus, because Trish obviously is Canadian. I always looked up to her for ever and ever and ever. I absolutely adore her, I love everything that she's done, and I obviously always strive to, you know, follow in her footsteps, as well as Lita, who also went to Mexico just like me. I remember reading her book and being like, 'Oh, yeah.'"

Valkyrie also added:

"I just aspire to be groundbreaking like they are, and I love that they continue to care so much for this business, how the fans have so much respect for them, how they really led the way for all of us afterwards to come in and continue to elevate the style, continue to elevate the expectation and put on better matches after better matches." [6:10 - 6:52]

Taya Valkyrie wants to face former WWE star Ruby Soho in AEW

Taya Valkyrie has been featured primarily on Ring of Honor in recent weeks. Her last AEW Dynamite appearance pit her in a match against Deonna Purrazzo on January 31, 2024.

The 40-year-old athlete recently discussed some potential opponents for her in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Valkyrie cited former WWE stars and All Elite Wrestling stable-mates Ruby Soho and Saraya as wrestlers she would like to face. She also alluded to a rematch with The Virtuosa.

“I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna [Purrazzo]. Saraya, I've never wrestled her. Kris Statlander, I've wrestled her once now, and she is so strong and so powerful. There are so many of us, and we all love this so much. When given the opportunity, I know we can absolutely thrive. Let's get messy.”

Taya Valkyrie and her husband, Johnny Elite, are currently starring in a storyline on Ring of Honor involving The Boys and former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle.

Please credit Monopoly Events and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations from the first half of this article.

