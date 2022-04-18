AEW star sends heartfelt message after the passing of Edge and Beth Phoenix's dog

AEW star Cash Wheeler took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Edge's wife Beth Phoenix after the latter's dog Tundra passed away today.

The Ultimate Opportunist's friendship with FTR members Wheeler and Dax Harwood is no secret.They share the same neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina.

Last year, during a feud on WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins invaded the Rated R Superstar's house as part of their rivalry. Edge then sought help from his AEW friends, calling him by their real names, David and Daniel.

On Twitter, Beth posted a screenshot of her Instagram post announcing her pet's passing, along with a couple of pictures. She was saddened over the death of her 'Fur Baby 5,' who even made an appearance during Rollins' invasion.

Cash responded by saying that he thought about Tundra when he learned the news of his death. The AEW star added that the dog was there when he and Adam (Edge) became friends.

"I’ve thought about him all day. I met him and Adam so long ago now it doesn’t seem real. He was there when Adam and I became friends. He was there the night Adam and I talked about you for the first time. And he was the best big brother," Wheeler tweeted.

Check out the exchange below:

AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have previously trained with Edge

Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has been a regular in the company ever since. The Ultimate Opportunist said in an interview that during his return, training with AEW stars FTR and his wife Beth Phoenix helped him the most.

Speaking to ESPN, the Hall of Famer confessed that WWE gave him a ring to train at his Asheville residence. He added that Phoenix and The Revival (FTR's former name in WWE) helped him with his rehabilitation.

"So they [WWE] sent me a ring. I got a warehouse space, and I set up a ring and basically had my own personal ‘Field of Dreams,’ and I just got in there and got to work. Thankfully, I’m married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can’t say for a lot of wives. The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come, and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces," said Edge.

FTR currently hold the ROH and AAA Tag Team titles and have set their sights on the AEW Tag Team Championship as they look to challenge Jurassic Express. Meanwhile, Edge is currently teaming up with Damian Priest in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Cash Wheeler's heartfelt message to Beth Phoenix? Sound off in the comments section below.

