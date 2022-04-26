"Not necessarily in that order" - AEW star Chris Jericho reacts to a fan sharing his list of top wrestlers

Chris Jericho took to social media to share his reaction to a fan who shared his list of top three pro wrestlers.

Jericho has won several championships over different promotions in his illustrious 31-year+ career. His major achievements include being the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion in 2001 and the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion in 2019. Jericho currently holds the most reigns for the WWE Intercontinental Title with nine.

Jeremy Padawer, a toy collector and television producer, recently asked on Twitter about the top three wrestlers in the world for the year 2030. A fan responded by saying that Britt Baker and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) were his picks. He then reluctantly put Jericho's name as the third wrestler.

The Demo God took exception to the list by saying it wasn't the proper order. Jericho is known for his tagline "Best in the World at What He Does," hence his tweet could imply that he should have been the first name rather than the third.

"Not necessarily in that order…." Jericho wrote.

Check out the exchange here below:

The Influencer's recent AEW appearance was on last week's Rampage when he and his Jericho Appreciation Society Members (Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker) couldn't enter the building.

It was part of the stipulation for Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, with Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) also banned.

Eddie Kingston sent a message to Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage

With the ban in place for the JAS and Proud and Powerful, Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia went into a slugfest themselves on last week's Rampage.

While Garcia gave a tough fight to Mad King but came up short in the end, Kingston hit the backdrop and a spinning back fist on the JAS member for the victory.

After the bout, Kingston attempted to whip Garcia with a belt but stopped and gave a warning. Mad King stated that this victory was a clear-cut message to Chris Jericho and a belt whipping for him was on the horizon.

It remains to be seen when Kingston, Jericho, and their respective teammates collide again. Their heated animosity is at an all-time high, and it might not fade away until a massive battle ensues between both factions.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's reaction to the fan sharing his top three wrestlers? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy