AEW star Chris Jericho dicloses the origin of his ring name

Former WWE Superstar and AEW stalwart Chris Jericho has revealed the origin of his ring name.

The veteran is currently the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, Y2J is mainly known for his time in WWE, where he had three different spells over 15 years. He was also an integral part of the promotion's Attitude Era during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In a recent interaction with a fan on Twitter, Chris Jericho shed light on how he got his ring name. He was asked if his finisher had any connection to German power metal band Helloween's full-length debut studio album, "Walls of Jericho." For those unaware, Y2J's submission finisher is of the same name.

The 51-year-old disclosed that the album is actually the origin of his ring name. Here is what he wrote, tagging the German band in his post:

"That’s where I got my ring name!"

You can check out the tweet below:

AEW star Chris Jericho discloses if he is retiring soon

Y2J's wrestling career began in the 1990s and has already crossed the 30-year mark. He is now one of the few active wrestlers from his era.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Wizard explained that working in AEW has kept him away from the thought of retiring.

"No [on retiring]. It's been such a great run with AEW and it's really reinvigorated my love for the business. I still think I'm doing some of the best work of my career. I really do. If I didn't feel [I'm doing my best work] I might think, 'it's time to walk away.' You don't want to be an embarrassment to yourself or a shell of yourself," Jericho said.

Chris Jericho signed with AEW in its founding year of 2019 and was the inaugural AEW World Champion.

