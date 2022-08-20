"It's been such a great run" - AEW star Chris Jericho discloses whether he is retiring anytime soon

Former AEW World Champion and industry legend Chris Jericho recently opened up on whether he intends to retire soon.

Jericho is in the midst of a faction war between his Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and now Ruby Soho. He first faced Kingston at Revolution, before turning heel and establishing theJAS. The faction went to war with the BCC, Kingston, and former Inner Circle members, Ortiz and Santana at Double or Nothing and Blood & Guts.

At the ripe age of 51, Jericho has been going strong in the ring, having one grueling match after another. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Wizard was asked whether he contemplates hanging up his boots.

"No [on retiring]. It's been such a great run with AEW and it's really reinvigorated my love for the business. I still think I'm doing some of the best work of my career. I really do. If I didn't feel [I'm doing my best work] I might think, 'it's time to walk away.' You don't want to be an embarrassment to yourself or a shell of yourself." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The former world champion appears set to feud against Bryan Danielson in the build-up to All Out. The American Dragon looked like he may be able to rest Daniel Garcia away from the JAS and into the Blackpool Combat Club this past week, only for Jericho to intervene and call into question Garcia's loyalties.

Daniel Garcia seemingly teased further dissension between him and Chris Jericho after AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson faced off against Daniel Garcia this week on AEW Dynamite in the latest chapter in the JAS-BCC faction war. The bout was fought under two out of three falls and was a rematch from their clash a few weeks ago.

However, following Bryan's 2-1 win, he and Garcia appeared to share a moment of respect. Only for Chris Jericho to intervene, perhaps out of insecurity over the loyalty of his protege.

The PWG World Champion took issue with this, though, and defied Jericho before hesitantly walking away from Bryan Danielson. He further teased issues with the JAS as he removed "sports-entertainer" from his Twitter bio.

Jericho has since called for Red Death to meet him within the ring next week on AEW Dynamite. He made it clear he wants a definitive answer on where the 23-year-old's loyalties lie after his actions this past week.

